Selkirk Saints add two key players to roster for upcoming season

The Selkirk College Saints have added goaltender Jake Anthony and forward Carson Erhardt to its roster for the upcoming 2020-2021 B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League season.

Anthony is originally from Grand Prairie and played last year with the Dryden Ice Dogs in the Superior International Hockey league (SIJL). Anthony also captured a SIJHL championship with the Nipawin Hawks in the 2017-2018 season with a .929 save percentage.

Erhardt is a Penticton native who finished off his last season with the Nipawin Hawks. Last season, Erhardt scored an impressive 21 goals and added 19 assists with the team.

“Carson and Jake are driven and hardworking, two traits that we place a great amount of focus on,” said Saints’ head coach Dave Hnatiuk in a statement.

“We are very pleased that they have chosen to study and play for Selkirk College in the upcoming season. They will both be important members of our team both on the ice and off.”

The Saints’ team will look quite different in September as it loses six of its players from the 2019-2020 season.

For more information on the new additions to the team, visit Selkirk College’s website.

