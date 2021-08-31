Second silver earned in international basketball rivalry

Langley coach back from Mexico competition just in time to return to duties at Trinity Western

Cheryl Jean-Paul, the women’s basketball coach from TWU, brought home silver from the FIBA in Mexico this weekend. (FIBA/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Tromped by their U.S. counterparts, Canada’s U16 basketball team wasn’t able to hold its undefeated streak at the International Basketball Federation(FIBA) U16 Americas Women’s Championship in Mexico this weekend.

That meant the team, lead by Langley coach Cheryl Jean-Paul, had to settle for silver at the bi-annual competition.

The Trinity Western University’s women’s basketball coach was asked to head up the nation’s U16 team again. And this silver medal stands as Jean-Paul’s second at U16 Americas Championship, as she also led the team to the final at the 2019 tournament.

In the tournament, Canada swept their group play, defeating Brazil, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico by no less than a 25-point margin per game.

With the quarter-final draw leading the Canadians to Chile, Jean-Paul’s team earned a 76-25 victory.

After their emphatic victory in the quarter-finals, Canada continued their run of dominance against Argentina with a 74-47 win to book a ticket to the final, where Canada eventually lost 118-45 against the United States.

With the tournament finished, Jean-Paul returns to Langley to coach the Spartans women’s basketball team in its return to Canada West competition.

After the 2020-21 season was cancelled due to COVID-19, the Spartans return to conference action on Oct. 28 against UBC.

