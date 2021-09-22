Second-place showing for Armstrong golf pro

Jesse Crowe shares special tournament result with 13-year-old son, who caddied for him in the 36-hole event

Armstrong’s Jesse Crowe (right), who had his 13-year-old son, DJ (left), caddy for him, finished tied for second at the PGA of BC Club Professional Championship in Victoria. (Facebook photo)

Sharing a top-three finish with his son caddying for him: priceless.

Armstrong’s Jesse Crowe of the Overlander Golf and Events Centre (formerly the Royal York Golf Course) shot rounds of 74 and 69 to finish in a tie for second place at the Nike Golf PGA of BC Club Professional Golf Championship presented by Oakcreek Golf & Turf LP. The event was held at the Royal Colwood Golf Club in Victoria.

Crowe had his 13-year-old son, DJ, on the bag for both rounds.

“Honestly, the goal was top five,” said Crowe, who began the final round tied for 10th. “I didn’t necessarily see T2 in the cards, but I’m very happy about it.”

Crowe and Dave Zibrik of the Point Grey Golf and Country Club in Vancouver finished at 3-over-par, five shots behind the winner, Padraic O’Rourke of the Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club.

O’Rourke was the only playing to break par in the tournament, open to all head, executive and head teaching professionals with the B.C. PGA.

Last year’s recipient of the PGA of BC’s Dick Munn Golf Professional of the Year Award, O’Rourke will now have his name etched on the Dick Munn Memorial Trophy and take home $2,700 for the victory.

“It feels amazing, to be honest, to be able to get my name on the trophy beside some of the names on it,” said the 38-year-old. “I haven’t played much this year and I probably didn’t come in here with a lot of expectations, really.

“To get the monkey off the back feels great, there’s no doubt about that.”

Zibrik made a charge with four consecutive birdies between holes No. 5 through 8 to get within one stroke of the lead, but O’Rourke didn’t flinch, making par after par as the players chasing him fell back down the leaderboard.

Zibrik, the 2016 winner of this event, shot an even-par 70 Tuesday to finish at 3-over for the tournament. Having finished in second place in the Club Professional Championship four years in a row, the 37-year-old established a new record for most consecutive runner-up results in any PGA of BC-conducted championship.

“It’s kind of a weird one to have,” Zibrik said of the record with a laugh. “But certainly, I’ve played pretty well in this event over the years, so I’ll take it.”

Zibrik and Crowe each earned $1,750 for their runner-up results.

Kelowna’s Mark Kitts (Shadow Ridge Golf Club) finished fourth, as the 2019 winner of this event followed Monday’s 72 with a final-round 73 for a 5-over total. He pocketed $1,050 for the result.

