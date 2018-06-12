Second GolfBC Championship for Kelowna’s Hopley

Matt Hopley and Finlay Young earn exemptions for this week's tournament at Gallagher's Canyon

For the second year in a row, Kelowna teenager Matt Hopley will tee it up with the pros at the GolfBC Championship.

The 16-year-old Hopley has earned one of the last two exemptions to the 2018 MacKenzie Tour -PGA TOUR Canada event beginning Thursday at his home course, Gallagher’s Canyon.

Hopley, the son of Gallagher’s Canyon GM Peter Hopley, secured a spot at the GolfBC Championship by winning the Zone 2 Junior Tour’s Order of Merit.

Joining Hopley is Kelowna’s Finlay Young, who earned exempt status for being the top performer on the Interior PGA Tour. Young, from Edinburgh, Scotland is a CPGA Teaching Professional at the Harvest Golf Club in Kelowna.

Last week, two Kelowna golfers, Conner Kozak and Garret Kucher, also received exemptions for the tournament, along with Lake Cowichan’s Jimmy Jones.

RELATED: Okanagan flavour in GolfBC Championship field

The GolfBC Championship will feature a 156-player field, with $200,000 in prize money. The winner will take home $36,000 following Sunday’s final round.

For information on tickets or the tournament itself, go to golfbcchampionship.com.

Long drive competition…

The GolfBC Championship’s Long Drive Challenge is set for Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

The annual charity event, which benefits the BC Cancer Foundation, is open to anyone who can hit the ball a long distance off the tee.

The cost is $25 for three shots and includes Adidas Golf Prizes.

To register, go to golfbcchampionship.com.