Bantam Seawolves win all five games and take the Tier 4 provincial championships. (Bruce Watkinson photo)

Prince Rupert's bantam team defeat Langley 2-1 after a tough match in the finals

Prince Rupert Bantam Seawolves win Bantam Tier 4 championship with a perfect 5-0 record after defeating Langley 2-1 in the final game.

Head coach Bruce Watkinson said the first period was fairly play between the two teams untilNolan Weick scored with 2:51 left to play in the period.

The Seawolves held onto that lead into intermission. By the second period, the Seawolves gained momentum, storming the Langley goalie, but they were unable to build on their lead. As the second period ended the Seawolves clung to a 1-0 lead.

“The teams battled back and forth to start the third and despite the pressure Prince Rupert continued to apply, Langley tied the game 1-1 around the mid-point of the final period,” Watkinson said.

“Rupert did not fold and quickly regrouped as Luke Rabel scored with 8:14 left in the game to put the Seawolves back in front 2-1.”

But, as the coach described, the game was far from over as the Seawolves had to kill off penalties late in the game. He said they were down from five players to three for a short period of time and they also went from four players to three for over a minute.

“Strong play by goalie Brevin Jack helped secure the win and the championship for Prince Rupert,” Watkinson said.

There were five teams in the Bantam Tier 4 provincial championship, with Prince Rupert placing first, Langley second, Kitimat, 100 Mile House and Windermere Valley. The North West tournament was held in Kitimat from March 18-21.

 

Seawolves win all five games in provincial championships

 

