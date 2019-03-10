Seawolves travel 18 hours and win in Alberta tournament

Bantam Seawolves travelled 18 hours to play in the Boyle Hockey Tournament, and won. (Lisa Pirillo submitted photo)

The Bantam Seawolves ice hockey team returned victorious from the Boyle Tournament in Alberta.

The Prince Rupert team played a round robin against three other Alberta teams, Boyle (host team), Rimbey and Cold Lake in early March.

“Boyle was a really close game and Cold Lake was a strong second, all the teams played decently in fact,” Coach Shawn Mann said about the competition. He went further to say that he was looking for tournaments to keep his players on the ice and the Boyle Tournament came up. “We drove 18 hours to Alberta, played and won,” he said.

Johnathan Pirillo, Noah Aceto and Mitchell Mann were some of the strongest players at the tournament. “These guys are second-year leaders and assistant captains, they are showing new players the ropes and took the bulk of the goals scored,” he said.

The recent tournament victory is good practice and sets the stage for what promises to be a riveting 2019 Provincial Championships.

The Prince Rupert Seawolves are hosting the event this year and are a favourite team to take the coveted provincial title.

Games will be played from Mar 16th to 21st.

