Seattle Kraken pick two former Kelowna Rockets in NHL Expansion Draft

Former linemates Kole Lind and Carsen Twarynski are headed to the NHL's newest team

Carsen Twarynski of the Kelowna Rockets skates against the Spokane Chiefs on March 3, 2018 at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

A pair of former Kelowna Rockets are heading to the NHL’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken.

The Kraken selected 30 players from across the NHL, former Rockets linemates Kole Lind and Carsen Twarynski.

Lind headed south from Vancouver, where the Canucks selected him in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft. The Saskatchewan-native appeared in 204 regular-season games with the Rockets, netting 83 goals and adding 141 assists for 224 points.

Lind made his NHL debut this year, appearing in seven games with the Canucks.

Twarynski, a third-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2016, spent a season-and-a-half with the Rockets after being traded to Kelowna from the Calgary Hitmen in January 2017. The Calgary-born winger appeared in 96 regular-season games as a Rocket, putting up 94 points (52 goals, 42 assists) and 105 penalty minutes.

He’s appeared in 22 NHL games with the Flyers over the past two seasons, notching his first goal in the big league and earning six minutes in the penalty box.

The two are familiar with each other, having played on a line centred by now-Calgary Flame Dillon Dube through the 2017-2018 season. They were productive too, with Twarynski notching 72 points in 68 games and Lind putting up 95 in 58 games.

