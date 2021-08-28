Season tickets on sale for Vancouver Giants games

As the WHL moves a step closer to play this fall, fans can start picking their seats

Season tickets are now on sale for Vancouver Giants action this fall at Langley Events Centre. (Giants illustration/Special to Langley Advance Times)

In anticipation of a pre-season start in mid-September, the Vancouver Giants announce the start of season tickets sales this week.

The pre-season starts with two games at their practice ice in Ladner (Sept. 15 and 22) and one in Maple Ridge (Sept. 24).

But then, the real action begins in early October in Victoria, with the G-Men’s first at-home game kicking things off at Langley Events centre on Friday, Oct. 8.

There are currently 34 games slated to unfold on the home ice at Langley Events Centre between early October and early April. Single game tickets are not yet available on their website, but expected soon.

SEASON SCHEDULE

In the meantime, the season tickets – dependent on location – range in cost from $597.50 on the goal line or end zone, up to $1,175.50 for the platinum club seats.

The announcement of season ticket sales came out just days after the Western Hockey League (of which the Giants is a member) confirmed that all five B.C. based WHL clubs will “fully support” the provincial government’s COVID-19 passport program as announced earlier this week by B.C. Premier John Horgan, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

The Western Hockey League fully supports the proof of COVID-19 vaccination program announced this week by the Government of British Columbia. DETAILS ðŸ“° | https://t.co/SX0SvTxDAY pic.twitter.com/ngszmEK1yZ — The WHL (@TheWHL) August 25, 2021

Under this program, all spectators will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry for any WHL games in Kamloops, Kelowna, Prince George, Victoria, and Vancouver (Langley).

In other Giant’s news, three of the hockey club’s owners were named to the Business in Vancouver’s list of the top 500 most influential business leaders in B.C.

Ron Toigo, Michael Buble, and Bruce Allen were all recognized.

Toigo, who is on the executive of the Western Hockey League and a member of the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame (among many other honours), was accompanied by Allen, a figure in the Canadian entertainment industry, as well as Buble, who is an internationally acclaimed award-winning musician who hails from Burnaby.

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.