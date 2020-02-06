Season sweep for Maggie Mustangs

For the first time in recent memory Princess Margaret Mustangs won all of their regular season games

The Princess Margaret Mustangs are coming off their first undefeated senior boys basketball season in recent memory.

Wednesday (Feb. 12) Maggie will host the AA South-Central Okanagan Division Championships against the George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country.

They earned the right to meet the Coyotes by knocking of the Summerland Rockets 87-69 last Wednesday in Penticton.

The Coyotes defeated the South Okanagan Hornets of Oliver in the other division semi-final.

In the most recent provincial rankings the Mustangs were listed in a 10th-place tie with the Abbotsford Traditional Titans.

Maggie won all of their six league matches this year finishing up with an overall record, including tournament play, of about 20 wins and only two losses.

READ MORE: Mustangs sting Hornets in home victory for second place tie

The team is also coming off a win at the annual Penticton Cross City Championships, defeating the Penticton Secondary School Lakers earlier this month.

“We have a good mix of (grade) 11’s and 12’s this year,” said Maggie head coach Mike Redford. “We have some pretty athletic grade 11’s, Carson Drobe and Adrian Orioli, two of our captains and our third captain, Colton Olexa (grade 12) the three of them score the vast majority of our points averaging 30 points a game.

“Matt Olsen, he’s anchoring our game defensively, averaging about 20 rebounds a game.”

The Mustangs also recently played the visiting F.H. Collins Warriors from Whitehorse, Yukon in a game that feature some good basketball and strong sportsmanship.

In that match, Maggie got a 30-point game from Drobe and Orioli added 25 with Olexa passing for 11 assists. Rowan Brown had 14 blocks to lead the defence.

Regardless of the outcome of Wednesday’s game (6:30 p.m. start) with the Coyotes, the Mustangs will travel to Vernon on Feb. 20 to compete in the Okanagan Valley championships.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.