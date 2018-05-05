Season opening scramble

The Prince Rupert Golf Club hosts its first event of the season May 2

Golf season is in full swing at the Prince Rupert Golf Club (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The Prince Rupert Golf Club held its season opening men’s scramble on May 2. The event is an opportunity for members to dust off their clubs, shake off some rust and regain their competitive rhythm as the new season kicks off.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Golf Club hires new greens superintendent

For the men, the team of Devin Palmer, Dylan Palmer, Darren Chow and Brody Bishop had the lowest net score with an average of 49.87 strokes. The team of Andrew Schaeffer, Jeremy Yamamoto Frank Repole and Shane Forman had the next lowest net score with an average of 54.55 strokes.

Two teams split low gross score with an average of 60 strokes apiece. The team of Ben Towner, Derek Ridgeway, Bryan Tates and Danny Wright shared honours with Dylan Lawrence, Rob McDonald, Trevor DesChamp and Mel Young.

The club looks ahead to its next two tournaments, the Port City Open May 20 and 21 and the Edward Jones Charity Scarmble May 26.

READ MORE: Firefighters golf scramble raises more than $5,000

matthew.allen@thenorthernview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter