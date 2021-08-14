Season ends for Tier 1 Langley Thunder

Langley Junior Tier 1 Thunder’s Tristan Kirkham had four points but his team lost 12-9 in Coquitlam on Aug. 10. (Damon James/Langley Events Centre file photo)

The season ended for the Tier 1 Langley Thunder on Tuesday, Aug. 10, as they dropped a 12-9 decision to Coquitlam Adanacs in a hard-fought battle at Coquitlam’s Poirier Sports and Leisure Complex.

Thunder were down 3-2 after the first period, then 7-5 after the second.

Tristan Kirkham had one goal and three assists. Andrew Joseph had two goals and one assist, and Blake Larsen had two goals.

Curtis Goode, Kanen Hunter, Bailey Vanichuk and Hudson Zazelechuk also scored once each.

It was the second loss for the Thunder in the best-of-three Mainland Division series

On Sunday, Aug. 8, down just a pair of goals with half a period to play, the Langley Thunder were unable to cut into the deficit, ultimately falling 11-6 to the Coquitlam Adanacs.

Sunday’s contest saw Langley jump out to 1-0 and 2-1 leads before the Adanacs moved ahead.

The trio of Hunter (three goals, two assists), Braiden Struss (two goals, three assists) and Tristan Kirkham (one goal, three assists) combined for six goals and 14 points for the Thunder. Bailey Vanichuk (one goal, one assist) and Blake Larsen (two assists) also found the scoresheet.

