Season almost a wrap for Ladies Golf at Chinook Cove

By Leslie Stirling

It’s the final countdown…one more week to go. Where O where has my summer gone to? If you find it please send it back.

On Aug. 27, 36 ladies turned out on Tuesday afternoon/evening for a beautiful round of golf with perfect weather. My barometer has certainly confused me this year. When I think it is going to rain it doesn’t. When I think it is going to be clear, it is cloudy. All in all though we Tuesday night golfers have nothing to complain about. I think we only had one Tuesday with some sprinkles and were not rained out once. We certainly couldn’t and shouldn’t ask for more.

Our Flight sponsors this week were Campbell & Company, Expedia CruiseShipCenters (Kelly VanGenne), Quality Contractors and MJB Lawyers. Cindy Leibel scored a 44 to win low gross in Flight 1 while Susan Newberry had a 45 (33) to win low net. Terry Blaeser was the low gross winner in Flight 2 with a score o 44 followed by Susan Bondar with a low net score of 51 (34). In Flight 3 Trish Thompson topped the field with a 50 to win low gross and Carol Willox was close behind with a 51 (32). Low gross in Flight 4 was taken by Betty Foote with a score of 62 and second low gross went to Carla Fennell with a score of 63.

Susan Newberry scored a deuce to take home the deuce pot while Louise Lodge popped in a birdie to win that pot. The Chip-In pot was split three ways by Carol Willox, Marie Hakes and Trish Thompson. The least putt prize went to Susan Newberry with 12 putts and the most putt prize went to Sue Paulhus with 27. Both prizes are sponsored by Ainsley Gullage of Sun Life Financial.

Long Drive prizes were won by Trudy Forsythe (Armour Mountain Office and Mane Street Hair), Betty Baillie (Barriere Motor Inn), Louise Lodge (High 5 Diner), and Jess Thompson (Munro’s Clothing Co.) while Sue Paulhus won the Short Drive (Rainer Custom Cutting). Deb Winiski came closest to the 150 marker on Hole 9 to win the certificate from Little Fort Subway. Louise Lodge (HUB International) and Leslie Stirling (Sam’s Pizza) scored KP in 2 on Hole 7. The KPs this week went to Betty Baillie (Salle Ranch), Lisa Galanov (Stamer Logging), Susan Newberry (Barb and Carman Smith), Ilke Marais (Brian and Brenda Carl) and Cindy Leibel of Royal LePage/Westwin Realty who won the prize that she donates herself. North Thompson Funeral Services provided new balls to those ladies going into the Hole 7 gully. Those ladies making good use of their putters were Lisa Galanov (Barriere Timber Mart), Wanda Amos (Bear Lane Bistro and Boutique), Karen Peterson (Gift ‘n Gab), Val Aylward (Station House Restaurant), Marla Hajmerle (Thompson Valley Awards) and Doreen Landry (AG Foods).

A huge shout out to Chinook Cove Golf and RV. The management and staff do a fantastic job of looking after us ladies. The grounds crew keeps the course in fantastic shape and we feel very fortunate to call it our home course. In addition to all that care and attention Chinook Cove also supplies a weekly door prize.

The Ladies’ Club Championship will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, and is open to all ladies who are members of Chinook Cove or have paid their 2019 green fees. If you are planning on taking part please register with the Club House. And don’t forget our last Ladies’ night is Sept. 10. There should be loads of door prizes. Be sure to book your tee time soon. It gets dark early.