Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championship continue in Victoria

Kamloops skip Karla Thompson watches a rock during action at the 2018 Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championship at the Victoria Curling Club. (Curl BC photo)

Kamloops curlers lead the way after day three action Thursday at the 2018 Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championship at the Victoria Curling Club.

Kamloops-based skip Karla Thompson led her team to a fifth-straight victory with an 8-2 win over Cloverdale/Royal City’s Team Gyles, securing a 5-0 record and a playoff position. Team Thompson is rounded out by third Kristen Recksiedler (Coquitlam), second Shannon Joanisse (Abbotsford), lead Trysta Vandale (Port Moody) and alternate Diane Dezura (Maple Ridge).

Team Brown, with three of the Kamloops curlers who represented Canada in Sochi at the junior worlds in 2013, improved their record to 4-1, with an 11-3 victory over Kelowna’s Team Ludwar. The rink features Corryn Brown, Erin Pincott, Dezaray Hawes (Anmore) and Samantha Fisher.

Also near the top of the table is Royal City’s Team Gushulak (4-1), last year’s silver medallists.

Vernon’s Team Slattery (2-3) and Nanaimo’s Team Van Osch (2-3) will be looking for the last playoff spot as action continues today, with Vancouver/Victoria’s Team Donaldson (1-4) and Team Gyles (1-4) needing their fortunes to change.

The event will conclude with the final at 4 p.m. on Jan. 7.

The teams are competing for the chance to represent B.C. at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian Women’s Curling Championship in Penticton from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4.

The final four games of the Victoria event will be televised on Shaw TV and streamed on YouTube on Jan. 6 and 7, but fans in Victoria are encouraged to see the action live at Victoria Curling Club.

Visit http://playdowns.curlbc.ca to see team rosters, linescores, standings and draw times. Visit https://www.curlbc.ca/communications/tv-schedules/ for the television/livestream schedule including links.

Follow the event on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/VictoriaScotties/ .