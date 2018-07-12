SCOTT downhill races return for the summer

Sixty-two competitors raced down Top Gun and tested out a new trail section, Lizard Lane, during last Thursday's SCOTT downhill race at Fernie Alpine Resort.

Ryan Cowie came in first overall with a time of 3:03.3, five seconds ahead of second place, Derek Bird, who won the Masters Men (40+) category with a time of 3:08.6.

Nate Hebert took third just 0.1 seconds behind Bird with a time of 3:08.7.

These races take place every Thursday at 7 p.m. sharp, and are open to ages eight and older.

To see how everyone did last Thursday, visit Skifernie.com/events-activities/summer-event-results.