School District 83 students swim their way to provincial championships

The thirteen swimmers from SD83 who swam in the BC High School Okanagan Championships. (School District 83)

Thirteen swimmers from School District 83 competed in the BC High School Okanagan Championships on Oct. 28 in Penticton.

Grade 11 students Matthew Bushell and Brad Zurowski, and Ethan Skofteby in Grade 12 finished within the top three in their events and qualified for Provincials in November.

Jasmine and Matthew Blacklock of Carlin Middle School, Tyler Hilton from Eagle River, Mara Hoffort, Olivia Lega and Nico Miedema of SMS, Abby Bushell, Zaine McInnis, Trinity Blacklock and Jada Maas of SAS also had strong swims in their events.

The provincial championships will be held Nov. 15 to 16, at Watermania in Richmond, B.C.

