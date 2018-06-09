Scherger named captain of Summerland Steam

Everett Scherger learned from previous Summerland Steam captains Alex Williams and Sam Jones.

He observed how they were with teammates and the kind of role models they were.

“They set great examples for not just us right now but you talk about them and they are great examples for future players,” says Scherger, the new Steam captain.

The Devon, Alta. native learned during his exit meeting with head coach John DePourcq that the A he wore as an assistant captain last season will be replaced by a C on his #17 sweater as he leads the way during the upcoming Kootenay International Junior Hockey League season.

“I think it will be really fun. Getting to lead a great bunch of guys,” Scherger said, adding what it means to be captain. “It’s a great opportunity.”

“He’s a kid that has his heart in the right place,” said DePourcq. “He’s very talented and the ultimate team guy. The guys like him and he leads by example, which is what you want in a leadership role.”

Scherger is a versatile option for DePourcq who can use him at any forward position. DePourcq is excited to have him back and lead and knows Scherger will do a great job.

Scherger credits DePourcq and the coaching staff for him becoming the next captain. They pushed him to this point. Scherger intends to sacrifice everything to help lead and bring a KIJHL title to Summerland.

When asked about personal goals for next season, his reply was quick and simple. “I just want to bring a title to Summerland.”

In his two seasons with the Steam, Scherger has seen that players learn from each other and a bond is built. It’s a bond that is taken to the ice where they want to win together.

The road to winning is expected to go through Osoyoos, their Okanagan Division rival.

“It’s always Osoyoos,” he says. “It’s just good hockey. You go in and after you win a game, in their barn, it feels like you beat the best team in the league. I feel like it’s the same with them against us. It’s just a rivalry and you want to beat them all the time.”

Last season’s Game 7 loss to the Kelowna Chiefs still hurts, and it’s one that creates a hunger for another shot.