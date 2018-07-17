Schenker stellar for Ogopogos

Bryan Schenker set up both goals as Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos of Vernon dispatched Mission Cleaners of Kelowna 2-1 in Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League play Monday night at Marshall Field #1.

Schenker rushed into the 18-yard box and fed a sweet flick over the Cleaners’ defence to Johnny Orton, who ran in and finished for his 10th snipe of the season.

Schenker passed a nifty through ball to Geoff Straight, who easily ran in and buried the winner into the corner.

Turn-Key keeper Mike Moorlag was marvellous with multiple key saves, robbing a Cleaner forward on a late breakaway. Moorlag and Schenker shared the Wendy’s Man of the Match honours.

The Pogos padded their first-place standing at 10-0-1, while the Cleaners dipped to 8-3-1.

Meanwhile, Mind Smart Health of Kelowna brushed back Bosman Accounting of Vernon 3-2 at Parkinson Field #16 in Kelowna.

Mind Smart took the lead at 10 minutes with Bosman playing strong defensively strong and creating a few chances in the opening 45.

In the 55th minute, newly lean and mean striker Mike Daly swiped a ball from the Mind Smart back four and caught the keeper off his line with a 25-yard lob shot to level the score.

A few minutes later, winger Kerry Correia delivered a long cross from the right flank which Daly finished.

Mind Smart equalized shortly after and pocketed the winner on a penalty kick in the 80th minute.

Yogi Kongsdorf kept Bosman (1-8-1) in the game by recording multiple saves. Daly was named the Value Village Man of the Match. Mind Smart improved to 6-5-1.

Second-place Brown Benefits weathered the heat and a stubborn Brandt’s Creek squad to win an all-Kelowna battle 4-1 at Parkinson #9.

Steven Heiss opened the scoring with a looping header that went over the keeper and under the bar. Heiss then set up Tony Gonzales in the box and he deked past the defender and went top cheddar.

Brandt’s defender Drew Denis marshalled his colleagues and held the Browns at bay until the second half. Jim Kruiper, playing his first game since being injured in the opening week of the season, deflected a corner into the bottom corner. As the Browns pressed for a fourth, they were caught short at the back and Brandt’s Jason Bell broke away to beat keeper Gord Regan.

The three-goal lead was restored when Tim Goward found the back of the net from close range with a fierce shot just before the final whistle. Browns went to 9-0-3, while Brandt’s fell to 3-8.

Kelowna Tree Brewing upset Penticton United 3-0 at sun-drenched City Park in Kelowna.

Tree Brewing (6-4-1) came out playing a more defensive game and waited for their chance to counter-attack. Vinnie Delgado opened the scoring on a 30-yard free kick into the top corner.

Dave Short made it 2-0 and then Joseph Kimpian finished things off. David Gadd was steady in the net for the clean sheet. Penticton dipped to 7-3-1.

