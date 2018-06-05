Schenker sinks Tree Brewing

Bryan Schenker scored twice as Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos bounced Tree Brewing 5-0 in Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League play Monday night at MacDonald Park.

Schenker got two tries on a penalty kick awarded after a Brewer tackle inside the 18. Schenker’s first PK shot went wide but the referee ruled the Brewers moved off the line and he buried the second attempt in the corner.

John Orton converted one of seven glorious chances up front, while Volker Otto went top cheddar from near the corner flag and Rick Danyluk finished a low hard blast off a defender on a corner.

Keeper Mike Moorlag played well when needed for the shutout and got lots of action with his defenders passing the ball back. The back four of Damien Adams, Jason Beck, Danyluk and Mike Adams turned in a stingy showing.

Turn-Key improved to 6-0, while the Brewers dipped to 3-2-1.

Real JVL of Kelowna brushed back Bosman Accounting of Vernon in a battle of winless teams at Rutland Sportsfields.

Mike Daly connected for Bosman from Mike Grace in the first half. JVL equalized on a free kick which the Accountants felt should have been a kick for them.

Bosman went down to no subs through injuries late in the opening 45 and gave up two breakaways in the final half. Keeper Yogi Kongsdorf, just back from the Grand Canyon National Park Soccer Camp, prevented a couple of sure goals. JVL is 1-5-1, Bosman 0-5-1.

Brown Benefits of Kelowna stayed a point ahead of the Ogopogos with a 2-0 win over Mabui Sushi at City Park.

Browns’ keeper Gord Regan parried a fierce shot by Doug Roth of Mabui on the first chance of the night.

Kelly Sherman brushed off his check and directed a shot low that eluded goalie Martin Vincze for the winner. Steve Nater drew the assist after bringing down a goal kick.

Vincze made several sensational saves in the second half to give Mabui (2-5) a chance to get a draw, but Steve Fagan weaved through the defence for the insurance tally. Browns went to 6-0-1.