Boys 11-13 years enjoy some Saturday footie at the Vanier turf. Photo by Scott Stanfield

Saturday soccer action in Courtenay

Comox Valley United Soccer Club Saturday action pitted boys 11-13 years in a pair of house matches at the Vanier turf field.

There’s a total of eight teams in this division.

