Saskatoon chosen to host Canadian Elite Basketball League final

The Canadian Elite Basketball League will end its inaugural season in Saskatchewan.
The league announced its postseason plans Tuesday.
Saskatoon will host a Championship Weekend Festival over four days, starting Aug. 25. The event will include a gala dinner and awards, a three-day family-friendly street festival, tailgate parties and a major concert.
On the basketball court at the SaskTel Centre, the top four teams in the six-team league will vie to be crowned champs.
Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster June 12. Check out cebl.ca for more information on the league.