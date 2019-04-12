Sardis grad Rowan Hamilton qualifies for NAIA nationals with UBC track team

With a titanic toss in the hammer throw, Hamilton has booked himself a trip to Alabama this May.

Sardis secondary school grad Rowan Hamilton is off to an electric start with the University of British Columbia track team.

The hammer and discus thrower has just been named the Thunderbirds athlete of the week after setting a personal best in the hammer throw at last weekend’s Western Washington Invitational.

Hamilton chucked the hammer 60.98 metres to finish first at the meet.

It was just the second outdoor event of his university career.

At his first university meet, the UBC Open held March 30-31, Hamilton posted a mark of 58.99 metres, demolishing the ‘A’ qualifying standard of 52.75 metres for NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) nationals.

His latest mark would have been good enough for second place at last year’s NAIA nationals.

This year’s meet will be held May 23-25 at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Hamilton is one of three Chilliwackians on the UBC men’s track team. Sardis grads Kristian Biela and Tanner Geary are both in their third seasons as distance runners.