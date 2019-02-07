Sardis goalie signs on with Douglas College Royals

Tess Venables will make the next-level leap next fall, joining the PACWest soccer team.

A Sardis secondary soccer star will tend net for the Douglas College Royals next season as Tess Venables makes the jump to the university ranks.

Venables is part of the Douglas College 2019-20 recruiting class that was announced Wednesday.

“Tess is a strong and athletic goalkeeper,” said Royals coach Chris Laxton. “She is explosive when diving and is brave in one-versus-one situations. We are looking forward to seeing how she continues to develop at Douglas College.”

Venables plays club soccer for the Fraser Valley Selects in the Metro Select League. She is a Chilliwack FC alum and former CFC Goalkeeper of the Year award winner.

She’s enrolling in criminology at Douglas College and joins a team that went 5-4-3 in league play last season.

The Royals compete in the PACWest conference against Vancouver Island University, Capilano College and Langara College.

The PACWest season begins in early September.