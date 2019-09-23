Sardis football Falcons beat Nanaimo District to stay unbeaten

The second-year Falcons are 2-0 in AAA play as they chase their first division title.

The Sardis football Falcons improved to 2-0 to start the 2019 AAA season, downing Nanaimo District 12-8 in a hard fought road game.

Sardis traveled to Vancouver Island for the Friday night tilt.

Quarterback Josh Janssen was in peak form, throwing for 352 yards and two touchdowns. He had two more wiped out by ill-timed penalties.

DJ Stephens led the pass catchers with 101 receiving yards. Davis Mitchell had 98 and Noah Saunders had 89.

The Sardis defence was stifling.

Raman Khosa was a pass-rushing terror, producing eight tackles and two quarterback sacks. Mathis Loewen had eight tackles and Aidan Saunders had seven.

“We battled adversity all night despite some questionable calls,” said Sardis coach Adam Smith. “We need to be more mentally tough moving forward and avoid costly penalties. However, the physical toughness definitely showed all game long. I’m proud of my team and coaches for answering the call.”

Sardis hosts Mt. Boucherie (Kelowna) in their home opener, Friday night (7 p.m. ) under the lights at Exhibition Stadium.

See bchighschoolfootball.com