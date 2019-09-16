Sardis Falcons beat West Van in football season opener

The AAA squad took their first step toward fulfilling their goal of a division title.

The Sardis Falcons started their 2019 football season with a win, dumping West Vancouver by a 24-12 count Friday afternoon.

Myles Joinson had himself a day at running back. He carried the ball 25 times for 237 yards and two touchdowns on a day when Sardis rolled up 273 total yards on the ground.

“The team started off great and then we struggled a bit in the second mentally making some mistakes,” said Sardis head coach Adam Smith. “After a good talk at halftime we came out and took it to them in the second half.”

DJ Stephens and Noah Saunders were two-way stars.

Saunders caught a touchdown pass on offence and produced an interception on D. Stephens reeled in four catches for 83 yards and rushed once for 18 yards on offence, producing three tackles and an interception on D.

Aidan Saunders was a terror on defence, with eight tackles and a pass knockdown.

Sardis stays on the road this weekend, traveling to Vancouver Island to face Nanaimo District in a Friday nighter.

“The next game will be a huge test as Nanimo District is a well coached physical team,” Smith said. “This will be a good test on where we are this year.”

See bchighschoolfootball.com for more.