Sardis Falcon Nick Butler named to Nissan Titan All-Canadian Team

The receiver is one of 70 high schoolers who will travel to Edmonton during the CFL's Grey Cup week.

Sardis football’s Nick Butler has added another accolade to his already-impressive resume.

The graduating senior is one of 70 players from across Canada who’ve been chosen by the Nissan Titan All-Canadian Team selections committee.

The teenager will travel to Edmonton Nov. 22-26 to take part in several events and an exhibition game as part of Grey Cup festivities.

Five judges selected the players, including Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie, CFL Hall of Famer Geroy Simon and longtime CFL lineman Luc Mullinder.

They had to sift through 249 nominations to arrive at the final group.

Butler is one of just three players from B.C. among the 70 selections.

The others are Steen Rasmussen from Nanaimo’s John Barsby Bulldogs and Jaden Severy from Port Coquitlam’s Terry Fox Ravens.

Butler’s stats make him worthy of the pick.

With the first-year Falcons, the physical and sure-handed receiver caught 43 passes for 782 yards and eight touchdowns. He also played in the defensive backfield, contributing 55 tackles, the fourth highest total among all AAA players.

Butler helped Sardis to a surprising .500 campaign (4-4) and is on the recruiting radar of several U-Sports programs.

See nissankickoffproject.ca/en/