Sardis and GW Graham send teams to 2019 volleyball provincials

The Falcons are in the AAAA competition while the Grizzlies test themselves in the AAA bracket.

Two Chilliwack high schools are in the running for provincial volleyball championships next week at the Langley Events Centre.

Fresh off a second place showing at the AAAA Eastern Valley Athletic Association championships, the Sardis senior girls open Nov. 28 with a morning match (8:30 a.m.) against Burnaby Central. The Falcons will also face Lord Byng (Vancouver) and Dover Bay (Nanaimo) in pool play before moving on to championship or consolation bracket matches Nov. 29 and 30.

Meanwhile GW Graham brings a young squad into AAA provincials after beating Robert Bateman’s Timberwolves in last week’s EVAA final. The entire GWG team is in Grade 11, led by EVAA tourney MVP Amanda Duan and all-stars Alicia Mathieson and Aliya TeBokkel. The Grizz open Nov. 28 with an 8:30 a.m. match against Vancouver’s Little Flower Academy followed by battles with Hugh McRoberts (Richmond) and a yet-to-be-announced wild card entry.

Like the AAAA tourney, championship and consolation bracket matches run Nov. 29 and 30.

For more info see bcssvolleyballchampionships.ca/