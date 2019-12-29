Santa Skate a fun event at North Thompson Sportsplex

The annual Santa Skate at the North Thompson Sportsplex in Clearwater was a pleasure for all who attended. A large crowd turned out to the event including a number of folks from Darfield and the Barriere area as well. Santa and some of his elves where in attendance, both skating and providing a comfortable spot to chat with the youngsters. Free hot dogs and hot chocolate were available to all courtesy of Century 21 Rison Realty.