Sanders and Hawley team up for Tillicum win at Sunnydale Golf Course in Courtenay

Brenda Hartley (left) and Marjorie Sheldon were the net winners at the Sunnydale Ladies Tillicum Golf Tournament, Aug. 7. Photo supplied.

Holly Sanders and Susan Hawley survived a sudden-death playoff against Sue Fulkerth and Shari Dalager to claim the Sunnydale Ladies Tillicum Golf Tournament, Aug. 7.

A total of 60 women participated two ball-best ball format, which needed an extra hole to decide the winning team, after the two aforementioned pairs finished tied after 18 holes of play.

Carolyn Walker and Judy Berkeley finished third.

Marjorie Sheldon and Brenda Hartley won the low net, via countback over Maureen Orchard and Louise Gauthier. Vicki Bombini and Maylene Friesen finished third on the net side.

Ev Shaw won the low handicap long drive award (Hole No. 7), while Yvonne Stewart had the high handicap long drive, on No. 14.

Carolyn Walker (fourth hole), Holly Sanders (10), Anne Patterson (15) and Karen Vanetta (17) won the closest to the pin awards.

The organizing committee (Linda Broadbent, Lesley Bird, Chris Annand, Betty Lund, Louise Smiley, Maylene Friesen, Carolyn Walker and BarryAnne Bury) sent out a special thank you to the main sponsor, Royal LePage Comox Valley Realty, as well as all the subsidiary sponsors.

Other sponsors included: Net Sponsor, The Eagle fm 97.3.

A special thank you to these realtors from Royal LePage: Jeff Crisp, Tamara Backus, Andrea Davis, Teresa Stoltz and Thomas Hart.

Tournament hole sponsors: CSN Reliable Autobody, Chinook Forest Products, Fresh Look Carpet Upholstery & Duct Cleaning, Mark Purcell Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. and Brian McLean Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Ltd.

Many members, as well as Rob Spears pro shop, were prize donators. Their contributions were greatly appreciated.

