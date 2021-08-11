Sanders and Hawley team up for Tillicum win at Sunnydale Golf Course in Courtenay

Holly Sanders and Susan Hawley survived a sudden-death playoff against Sue Fulkerth and Shari Dalager to claim the Sunnydale Ladies Tillicum Golf Tournament, Aug. 7.
A total of 60 women participated two ball-best ball format, which needed an extra hole to decide the winning team, after the two aforementioned pairs finished tied after 18 holes of play.
Carolyn Walker and Judy Berkeley finished third.
Marjorie Sheldon and Brenda Hartley won the low net, via countback over Maureen Orchard and Louise Gauthier. Vicki Bombini and Maylene Friesen finished third on the net side.
Ev Shaw won the low handicap long drive award (Hole No. 7), while Yvonne Stewart had the high handicap long drive, on No. 14.
Carolyn Walker (fourth hole), Holly Sanders (10), Anne Patterson (15) and Karen Vanetta (17) won the closest to the pin awards.
The organizing committee (Linda Broadbent, Lesley Bird, Chris Annand, Betty Lund, Louise Smiley, Maylene Friesen, Carolyn Walker and BarryAnne Bury) sent out a special thank you to the main sponsor, Royal LePage Comox Valley Realty, as well as all the subsidiary sponsors.