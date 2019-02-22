Samuel Green having a golden winter

It has been a great winter season for Mission speed skater Samuel Green.

The 13-year-old finished first at the provincial longtrack championships in Fort St. John for his age group, and that qualified him to head to Winnipeg for the Canadian Longtrack Speedskating Championship on Feb. 8

Unlike the provincials, the Canadian championships were held outside, and competition had to be delayed on both days to make sure the athletes weren’t risking their well-being in the event.

Green excelled at the event, winning three gold medals by finishing first in the 300 metres, 500m and 3000m mass start events. He was also awarded the overall Canadian champion title for the 13-year-old boys age class.

He next heads to Prince George to compete in the short track provincials on March 2 and 3, and then the Canadian Western Championships for short track on March 23 and 24.

Green also dominated at the B.C. Winter Games in 2018, capturing an impressive six gold medals in speed skating events.

Green’s sisters, Janie and Annabelle Green, are currently in Red Deer, Alta. competing in the Canada Winter Games in speed skating.

The siblings, who train with the Ridge Meadows Racers Speed Skating Club, are carrying on the legacy of their mother Eden Donatelli Green, whose career included a silver medal in the 500 metres and bronze in the 3000m relay at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympic Games, and a gold in the 500m at the 1987 world championships.