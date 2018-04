The 2018 Spring Recreational Session begins at the gymnastics club on April 9.

Max does the splits at Saltos Gymnastics Club with his sister Ruby (who also tried out) beside him. (Contributed photo)

Smithers Saltos Gymnastics Club recently hosted tryouts for their competitive team.

Eleven kids were at the club to run drills that tested their flexibility and strength. The successful candidates will join the Comp 1 class and will be ready to go to their first competition next season.

