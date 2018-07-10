Salmon Arm Sockeyes swim club makes waves at Revelstoke swim meet

Over the weekend, 49 Salmon Arm Sockeye swimmers competed in the Revelstoke Swim Meet and made a big splash with many best times and impressive overall results.

For the boys, Ty Major had great 25m swims. In Division 1 Kai Hansen swam to an overall bronze medal. For Division 4 Eric Moore earned a silver medal for the weekend. In Division 5 Matt Bushell placed first and his teammate Bradley Zurowski swam to a bronze medal finish. To close the boy’s category, Tyler Bushell won gold in Division 6.

Over on the girl’s side, Anika Giesbrecht and Alena Groenewald did a great job with their 25m races. In Division 5 Julianne Moore earned a gold medal, breaking the Division 5 50m freestyle meet record. In Division 6, Emma Levins earned the silver medal and in Division 7 Claire Hall swam to gold.

Several of the younger swimmers made best times including Ali Nadrozny, Journey Vandergrift, Annabel Louw, and Joel Giesbrecht. Other swimmers with a great weekend full of strong swims included Tyler Hilton, Owen Hilton, Lucas Hansen, Liberty Vandergrift, Aden Nadrozny, Callie Vicars, Trinity Blacklock Gabrielle Giesbrecht, and Zaine Macinnis.

For overall points, the Sockeyes finished first in the boy’s category and third in the girl’s. The team placed third overall out of 14 teams that came to compete.

Submitted by Emma Levins