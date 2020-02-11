Salmon Arm skaters capture gold in regional championships

Hannah Mackie and Shayna Fowler from the Salmon Arm Skate Club performing their gold medal-winning group skate at the 2020 Okanagan Regional Championships held at the Shaw Centre, from Feb. 6-9. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Skating Club came away with four gold medals from the 2020 Okanagan Regional Championships.

The club played host to approximately 280 skaters who took part in the Feb. 6-9 event at Shaw Centre. During the competition, 32 Salmon Arm club members competed in 67 events.

The top Salmon Arm finishers were Ayla de Boer who won gold for her Showcase Individual performance, and Hannah Mackie for her free skate routine. Also taking the top spot on the podium for Showcase Group performances were Hannah Mackie and Shayna Fowler, as well as Blayre Yano and Sarah Hucul.

“All 32 of our skaters did amazing in their 64 events, and we are all very proud of them all. It was a very fun and successful event – it felt good to be on home ice,” said Crystal de Boer, director of the Salmon Arm Skating Club.

