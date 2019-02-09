Salmon Arm Silverbacks win first of weekend double-header games in Trail

Silverbacks’ Hudson Schandor hunkers down for the faceoff against Carter Jones of the Trail Smoke Eaters during their Oct. 27 game at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Missing seven players from their regular lineup hasn’t slowed the Silverbacks’ stride, as they chalked up their third straight win with a depleted bench during their Friday night game against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

During the first, the game was stuck at a scoreless stalemate, though Trail came danger-close to taking an early lead on a right-wing breakaway that was set to slip right by Ethan Langenegger before Andy Stevens stopped it on the goal line. Salmon Arm made a close call near the end of the period, but a shot from affiliate player Brendan Pigeon dinged off the crossbar and out of the net.

Coming into the second, the Silverbacks inched out a lead off a play that saw two affiliate skaters earn their first point in the BCHL. Ethan Schaffer stole a Trail pass and turned it around, sending the puck to Nikolas Sombrowski who scored his first BCHL goal in his fifth game.

The game was brought back to 1-1 later in the period, as Tyler Ghirardosi of the Smoke Eaters popped one into the Silverbacks’ net on a powerplay. The stalemate wouldn’t hold for long, however, as just two minutes later Trevor Adams made a push with Brendan Pigeon and Nick Unruh to put the ‘Backs up 2-1.

Just 20 seconds into the final period, Silverbacks’ leading scorer Matthew Verboon would score the game-winner after receiving a slick pass from Aiden Jenner. John Little also picked up an assist on this goal, leaving him with the second-longest points streak in the BCHL at 14 straight games.

Hayden Rowan of the Smoke Eaters would score one more for Trail, but the final 15 minutes of the game were scoreless on either side, granting the Silverbacks a 3-2 win over the Smoke Eaters.

The ‘Backs return to the ice in Trail Saturday, Feb. 9 for the second game of their double-header against the Smoke Eaters. Another win this weeekend would give the Silverbacks some breathing room in league standings, as the Vernon Vipers remain just a single point behind in the division.