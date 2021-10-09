Salmon Arm Silverbacks to open BCHL season in Merritt

The Silverbacks won three games and lost three games in BCHL preseason play

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks open their 2021-22 BCHL regular season tonight against the Merritt Centennials. (File photo)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks open their 2021-22 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 9.

After three wins and three losses in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) preseason, the Silverbacks are looking to open their regular season with a win against the Merritt Centennials on Merritt’s home ice.

The last time the two teams faced off was in 2019, when the Silverbacks defeated the Centennials 3-2 in Salmon Arm.

The Silverbacks’ game day preview notes Nathan Morin is a player to watch when the action kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. This BCHL preseason was Morin’s first, and he recorded seven points in six games: three goals and four assists.

It's a Woodshop Millwork & Joinery INC GAME DAY!! Tonight the Silverbacks travel to Merritt to kick off the regular season!! Pregame show 6:45. Puck drop 7:00 on @MyHockeyTV PREVIEW:https://t.co/ZFF7rX9JRk pic.twitter.com/bP46HXwauG — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) October 9, 2021

The Silverbacks’ home opener against the Vernon Vipers will be on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m., at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm.

On Oct. 6, the team announced it was looking for volunteers to help out with game-day duties, and those interested can email carmynblock@gmail.com.

Read more: Location of healing centre, affordable housing project announced by Sicamous council

Read more: Breakdancing’s move to Olympics sparks Salmon Arm man’s unique creation

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Salmon Arm Observer