Salmon Arm Silverbacks maintain winning streak

An overtime marker by William Poirier maintained the Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ winning streak Tuesday night during an away game versus the West Kelowna Warriors.

Penalties in the first frame of the Tuesday, Sept. 24 contest hindered the Salmon Arm guests’ opportunities on net, with the Warriors being first to light up the board following a goal near the half-mark by Lucas Cullen. Minutes later, ‘Backs captain Akito Hirose popped in a shot, off of Jarrod Semchuk and Sam Schofield, that bounced off West Kelowna netminder Brock Baier’s glove and into the net. The period would end tied at 1-1.

West Kelowna was quick to add another goal in second period and held onto the lead for several minutes before a Hunter Sansbury shot from the blue line was tipped in by forward Josh Zinger. At 11:45, the Warriors added another single, giving the home team a 3-2 lead going into the final frame.

The third period saw the determined Silverbacks squad give it all they had, firing some 19 shots on the steely Baier who stopped all but one, a marker scored late in the frame by Drew Bennett off of Noah Wakeford and Hirose.

In overtime, Baier denied a penalty shot after Salmon Arm rookie Jayden Price was taken down in play. But Price would get his payback. He and Hirose were the assists behind Poirier’s late overtime goal that gave Salmon Arm a 4-3 overtime win.

With files from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks