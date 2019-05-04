Salmon Arm Silverbacks Junior A Hockey Club looking for trainer

Position with the Junior A team includes a broad range of duties.

Aiden Jenner and Hudson Schandor skate past the Silverbacks’ bench and slap some high fives after Schandor’s goal against Surrey, Jan. 5 of this year. (File photo)Aiden Jenner and Hudson Schandor skate past the Silverbacks’ bench and slap some high fives after Schandor’s goal against Surrey, Jan. 5. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

How are your training abilities?

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are looking for a trainer for the upcoming season.

The trainer position includes: game night setup, gear inventory and repair, road trip preparations, first aid, skate sharpening, laundry duties, maintaining a clean dressing room and gym facility, managing player medical communication and appointments, and maintaining player medical records.

Qualifications wanted include: first aid certified, experience sharpening skates, junior hockey experience is an asset and sports store experience is an asset.

If you’re interested, email your resumé with references to opsmanager@sasilverbacks.com.

