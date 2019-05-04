Salmon Arm Silverbacks Junior A Hockey Club looking for trainer

How are your training abilities?
The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are looking for a trainer for the upcoming season.
The trainer position includes: game night setup, gear inventory and repair, road trip preparations, first aid, skate sharpening, laundry duties, maintaining a clean dressing room and gym facility, managing player medical communication and appointments, and maintaining player medical records.
Qualifications wanted include: first aid certified, experience sharpening skates, junior hockey experience is an asset and sports store experience is an asset.
If you’re interested, email your resumé with references to opsmanager@sasilverbacks.com.
Read more: Silverbacks’ recruitment process changing for the better
@SalmonArmmarthawickett@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter