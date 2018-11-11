Salmon Arm Silverbacks inch out another OT win against Vernon Vipers

Silverbacks’ forward Olson Werenka takes a knee and slides across the ice, celebrating his goal in he firstperiod against the Vernon Vipers Nov. 10 at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Every meeting between Salmon Arm and Vernon this season has ended in a 4-3 score. Every game has gone beyond 60 minutes, and every result has favoured the Silverbacks.

Olson Werenka started the scoring for Salmon Arm and finished it off in overtime giving the Backs a 4-3 win over the Vernon Vipers.

With both sides coming off losses the night before, Vernon started the scoring just 1:30 into the game. A Michael Young shot from the right faceoff circle squeaked past a screened Ethan Langenegger. That came less than a minute after Trevor Adams nearly cracked the scoring 52 seconds in, but his shot went off the post.

Werenka scored his first of the night as the net front presence on the Silverbacks first power play. A Sol Seibel point shot made it’s way to the front of the goal where Werenka was able to deflect the puck in to tie the game at one. Three minutes later on their second power play of the game, Vernon retook the lead as Michael Young had his second of the game, firing a slap shot into the top left corner.

The second period didn’t get off to a good start for Salmon Arm as they took a penalty just 13 seconds in. The best chance on the Vipers power play would belong the Silverbacks though as Noah Wakeford was setup by Nick Unruh on a 2-on-1, but Aidan Porter made a spectacular save to keep his team in the lead. With just under two minutes left, the Vipers would go down on an odd man break, but Sebastian Streu who will represent Germany at the upcoming World Juniors was stopped by Ethan Langenegger.

Salmon Arm doesn’t lose at home. That was a message in the second intermission trailing 2-1, and the team responded with force in the third. Jonathan Krahn tucked a shot inside the left post just 27 seconds in tying the game, and Hudson Schandor got setup by Trevor Adams 4:30 in to give Salmon Arm their first lead of the game.

Vernon surrendered a goal in the final minute two weeks ago in their own arena, and returned the favour to Salmon Arm in the Shaw Centre. On a power play, a point shot rebounded out and former Silverback Josh Latta was able to knock it in to even the game with 31 seconds left.

Overtime was dominated by Salmon Arm who got three glorious chances before eventually winning it. Andy Stevens was setup on the backdoor from Noah Wakeford two minutes in, Matthew Verboon was stopped alone in front of the goal, and with a minute to go Nick Unruh was setup by Wakeford but Porter was able to stop them all. Eventually Olson Werenka would finish the game on a rush setup by Nick Unruh. With two goals on the night, Werenka doubled his season total coming in and now sits at four goals.

FAST FACTS:

The win was the 5th time this season Salmon Arm was won when trailing after two periods

In 22 games this season, the Silverbacks have allowed the first goal of the game 17 times

Salmon Arm is a league best 10-1-1 at home. They have the most points and best point percentage

Key Performers:

With two goals, you can’t overlook Olson Werenka. After getting into some penalty trouble last night in Penticton (to be fair, some of the calls were “interesting”) Werenka replied in a big way for his side. He continued his aggressive play, but was able to affect the game offensively as well. It also ended a 12 game streak that saw him take at least one penalty. Two helpers on the night proved a good effort for Trevor Adams as well. Known more for his shot, Adams picked up an assist on the first goal, and setup Schandor for the goal that put Salmon Arm ahead in the third. He used his speed well all night, and responded very well after taking a game misconduct the night before against Penticton.

