Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ fall in close 3-2 loss against Merritt Centennials

Silverbacks’ forward Logan Shaw keeps his eyes up, looking to make a move around a group of Merritt players during their game at the Shaw Centre Nov. 16. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks six-game home ice winning streak came to halt at the hands of the division-leading Merritt Centennials.

The ‘Backs have been piling up wins in the Shaw Centre this season, but Merritt inched out a one-goal lead in the second last night that was held until the final buzzer.

The first period was a back and forth contest that seemed to favour neither team, despite Merritt’s Christian Sabin scoring the first goal seven minutes in. The Silverbacks made a number of good scoring chances and shots on goal were fairly even.

Heading into the second period, it appeared to be a stalemate for the first ten minutes until the goals started piling up – on both sides – swinging the game in both directions over the course of just three minutes.

Merrit’s Nick Granowicz started it off just after 11 minutes with a shorthanded goal. Silverbacks’ forward Trevor Adams put the team on the scoreboard with an assist from Matthew Verboon, and Tyson Gayfer followed that up just 25 seconds later off the assist from Adams and Sol Seibel.

The game sat at a 2-2 tie for a mere 90 seconds, though it was a tense minute and a half as Salmon Arm fans held their breath in anticipation of another turn-around victory.

Nick Granowicz of the Centennials came in for his second goal of the game at the 14 minute mark, however, which would turn out to be a decisive goal.

The remainder of the second and the entirety of the third were scoreless on both sides, though Salmon Arm pressed the attack in the third, doubling Merrit’s shots on goal in a valiant attempt to send the game into overtime or take a lead.

Tonight, the Silverbacks host the Wenatchee Wild, all the way from Washington south of the border, for their first matchup of the season 7 p.m. at the Shaw Centre. The Wild took home the BCHL championship last season, and currently sit just one point ahead of the Silverbacks in league standings – despite having two more games under their belts.