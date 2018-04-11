Salmon Arm senior wins bronze at Las Vegas karate tournament

Denise Cullen of Salmon Arm competed in the 37th annual Ozawa Cup International Karate Tournament in Las Vegas, NV March 31. She came home with a bronze medal in the senior women's black-belt kata division. (Image contributed by Holly Raczynski)

March 31 was a beautiful, sunny day in Las Vegas, Nevada, home of the Ozawa Cup International Karate Tournament.

Denise Cullen from Salmon Arm competed in the Senior Women’s Black Belt Kata Division, bringing home a bronze medal. As the eldest female black-belt competitor at the tournament, she has shown that karate is a sport that can be practiced at any age! This was the 37th annual competition and over 400 athletes gathered from across the U.S. as well as from Canada, Ireland, South Africa and other countries around the world.

-Submitted by Holly Raczynski