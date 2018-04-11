Denise Cullen of Salmon Arm competed in the 37th annual Ozawa Cup International Karate Tournament in Las Vegas, NV March 31. She came home with a bronze medal in the senior women's black-belt kata division. (Image contributed by Holly Raczynski)

Salmon Arm senior wins bronze at Las Vegas karate tournament

Denis Cullen puts up a fight at the Ozawa Cup

  • Apr. 11, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

March 31 was a beautiful, sunny day in Las Vegas, Nevada, home of the Ozawa Cup International Karate Tournament.

Denise Cullen from Salmon Arm competed in the Senior Women’s Black Belt Kata Division, bringing home a bronze medal. As the eldest female black-belt competitor at the tournament, she has shown that karate is a sport that can be practiced at any age! This was the 37th annual competition and over 400 athletes gathered from across the U.S. as well as from Canada, Ireland, South Africa and other countries around the world.

-Submitted by Holly Raczynski

Previous story
Basketball players compete at all native tourney
Next story
WHL Royals face elimination after game 3 loss to Americans

Just Posted

Margaret Robertson “Margi” Speirs (nee Davis)

  • 18 hours ago

 

Aldergrove hosts introductory Celtic jam session

 

‘Very upset:’ Escaped dog shot at Canadian airport to avoid aircraft mishap

  • 1 day ago

 

Nanaimo high school students hospitalized in brawl

  • 1 day ago

 

Most Read