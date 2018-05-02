Salmon Arm Secondary Golds rugby teams on a hot streak

A player with the SAS Golds senior boys rugby team tries to make a run wide around the Penticton defenders during a game at the Jackson field in Salmon Arm May 1. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Senior Golds vs Penticton

The SAS senior Golds rugby squad hosted a game against Penticton May 1, playing a neck-and-neck matchup.

The Golds got started on a lead in the first half, scoring two tries and holding it steady through to half-time.

The early minutes of the second half were a vicious back-and-forth as multiple plays brought the ball within metres of the try-line on both ends.

After a series of these back-and-forth plays it seemed Penticton found their footing, scoring two tries in quick succession thanks to a series of successful running plays. This put the Golds in a tight spot, but the game was far from over.

The remainder of the second half was rough and tumble as both teams knew the balance of the game was delicate.

With just over five minutes left on the game clock, the Golds scored the fateful try that would seal the match in their favour. They had the ball within 10 metres of the Penticton try-line, gathered behind one player and screaming to push harder as they closed in inch-by-inch before hearing the sweet sound of the goal whistle.

The Golds missed the conversion kick on their last try, setting the scoreboard at 15-14 for the last five minutes of play.

By the end, the Golds were saved by the bell, so to speak. Penticton was on what seemed like a breakaway run, speeding downfield as the final whistle was blown.

Final score: Golds 15 to Penticton 14.

Jr. Boys Provincial 7’s

The Junior Boys Golds rugby team won the North Okanagan to make it to the Provincial 7’s at Saint George’s School in Vancouver April 27th.

The Golds went head to head with Charles Tupper in their first game and the team put forth their best effort. Josh Bakke, Chase Henning and Spencer Paquette each scored tries in the first 14 minutes. Great running was displayed by Luke Matheson, avoiding 3 tackles.

It was a different game against the Robert Bateman and Brentwood teams, who are both well-oiled rugby strategists and skilled players.

A quick loss to Claremont put the Golds into the playoff against Lord Byng Secondary, a favoured team in their pool.

The Lord Byng team scored quickly but couldn’t contain the powerhouse of Isaac Turgeon O’Brien running at full speed before off-loading to Ashley Bakema who ran in for a try. Chase Henning then made a drop goal for two points.

Rounding the corner-player, Caleb Aylard then side stepped back inside to score under the posts, with Chase Henning coming in again for the drop goal.

Byng came back to tie the game, but sprinting to the sideline was Carl Crawford within the 22-metre line. He was high tackled and managed to back hand the ball to Luke Matheson who scampered into the corner for 5 points.

The final score was 17-12 for the Jr. Boys Golds.

Submitted by Greg Seed.