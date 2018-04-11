Salmon Arm ringette players take the ice at national championships

Members of the Thompson-Okanagan Ringette League’s Team Force U19 squad gather at the 2017 national ringette championships in Leduc, Alta. The 2018 event runs from April 8-14 in Winnipeg, M.B.. (Image Credit: Rob Hislop)

Jordyn Turner and Courtney Bacon of Salmon Arm join the Thompson-Okanagan Ringette League’s Team Force at the 2018 Save-On-Foods Canadian Ringette Championships in Winnipeg, MB from April 8-14.

This event is the 40th national championships and it commemorates a homecoming of the first ever Canadian Ringette Championships which were also held in Winnipeg in 1979.

Team Force has played four games so far in the championships, coming out to a bit of a rocky start but gaining some traction in their last two games.

In their first matchup on April 9, against the Alberta Zone 5 Team Grit, the B.C. squad went down 8-1, followed by a second 8-6 loss against Team Saskatchewan. Jordyn Turner made two assists during the match against Saskatchewan, and Courtney Bacon scored a goal with her only shot during the game.

On April 10 Team Force played their first game against Team Quebec, taking an 11-4 loss. Salmon Arm’s Jordyn Turner put up two assists during the game.

Their second game on April 10, against Team P.E.I., saw the B.C. Team Force come out on top in a 7-1 victory against the eastern islanders.

Both Turner and Bacon assisted on goals during the game against P.E.I..

Team Force’s next match is against one of the top-rated teams in the tournament, Ontario’s Waterloo Wildfire, April 11, followed by Manitoba Magic that evening.

April 12 will see Team Force against Team Alberta and Team Manitoba.

