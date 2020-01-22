Salmon Arm prepares for Rogers Hometown Hockey

Downtown Salmon Arm is preparing for Rogers Hometown Hockey by hosting a kick-off encouraging residents to show their hometown hockey pride.

The organization is asking locals to wear their favourite hockey jersey every Friday starting Feb. 14, culminating in a parade on March 8. Businesses and residents can partake further by competing in the ‘paint the town red’ competition by dressing up shop windows and themselves in red attire or decorations. All of this helps build up to the main event, a game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames with Ron MacLean and Tara Slone broadcasting live on site on Sunday, March 8.

Rogers will have filming crews in town the week before the main event to record images and video of Salmon Arm.

“Cities with higher community involvement with Rogers Hometown Hockey leading up to the event, resulted in a stronger broadcast image. This is reflected well on the city and looks great on national television,” reads a Rogers Hometown Hockey presentation.

Residents and businesses are also encouraged to share the events on social media using the hashtags #SALovesHockey and #JerseyDayinSA.

