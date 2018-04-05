Salmon Arm minor hockey players recognized with awards

The Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association closed off their latest season with their annual awards night April 4 at the Shuswap Community Church. Players, coaches, referees and volunteers were recognized for their performance and assistance throughout the season. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association officially wrapped up their season with their annual awards night at the Shuswap Community Church on April 4, recognizing the performance and achievements of the community’s young hockey hopefuls, as well as the people who make minor hockey possible in Salmon Arm.

Awards were given to players in each division of minor hockey for the most dedicated, most improved and most sportsmanlike players. There was also an award for most dedicated coaching staff along with awards for outstanding referee and volunteer work.

In the Initiation division the most sportsmanlike player awards were given to Joshua de Boer, Logan MacDonald and Hayden West. The most improved player awards were given to Lincoln Buckler, Erik Anderson and Korben White. Most dedicated player awards were received by Tucker Williams, Kai Cadden and Tucker O’Brien.

In the Novice division Leo Anderson, Jayke Yano and Rylan Baker went home with the most sportsmanlike player award. Paxton Smith, Milo Gagne and Ocean Hofferd were awarded the most improved player title. Pierce Spencer, Sarah Ewanyshyn and Evan Jacobs were named the most dedicated players in the Novice division.

The Atom Rec division saw the most sportsmanlike player award go to Kenji DeRosa and Claire Marino. Most improved player was awarded to Harjosh Khrod and Pryce Williams while Ryan Greenbough and Connor O’Brien were awarded the title of most dedicated players.

In the Atom Development 1 & 2 divisions the most sportsmanlike player awards were given to Quinn Doray and Griffin Lawrence. Most improved player awards went to Gavin Wolfe and Duncan Taylor, and the most dedicated player awards were granted to Ben Tudan and Linden Delleman.

The girls Pee-Wee Rec division saw Ava Niemi being named most sportsmanlike, Mila Norgren being named most improved and Hannah Menzies receiving the most dedicated player award.

In the boys Pee-Wee Rec division the most sportsmanlike player awards went to Ryan Perepolkin and Tayven Wasney. Most improved player awards were given to Nicholas Wright and Tyson Allard. The most dedicated player titles were awarded to Jack Farrell and Treyden Currie.

The Pee-Wee Rep Tier 2 division saw Caleb DeHoog named most sportsmanlike player, Gage Parrell named most improved players and Max Beckner named most dedicated player.

In Pee-Wee Rep Tier 3 Kayle Janzen was awarded most sportsmanlike player, Parker Davidson was awarded Most Improved Player and Sam Doray was awarded most dedicated player.

In the Bantam Rec division the most sportsmanlike player awards were given to Anthony Materi, Jaedon Mooney and Sean Freed. Most improved player awards went to Cody Viik, Bohdan Phillips and Garrett Kelley. The most dedicated player awards were presented to Wyatt O’Brien, Bradley Hlina and Matt Freed.

The Bantam Rep Tier 3 division saw Matteo Bordn given the most sportsmanlike player award, Spencer Lowe given the most improved player award and Austin McKelvie being given the most dedicated player award.

In the Midget Rec division the most sportsmanlike player awards went to Warren Swoboda and Connor McKee. Most improved player awards were given to Gavin Chokkar and Colby Yost, while Liam Alstad and Memphis Gervais were named most dedicated players. The Midget Rec division also presented additional awards specific to players in their third year of Midget hockey. The third year most sportsmanlike player award went to Jordan Fournier while the most improved player award was given to Taylor Starkell.

In the Midget Rep Tier 3 division Scott Rokosh was awarded most sportsmanlike player, Taylor West was given the most improved player award and Colby Geiger was named the most dedicated player.

In the girls Midget Rec division Shyla Fletcher went home with the most sportsmanlike player award, Hanna Wilson was given the most improved player award and Chelsea Marshall was named most dedicated player.

For the referees, the most promising referee award was given to Taylor West, while Justin Schielke was awarded the title of most dedicated referee.

The most dedicated volunteer awards were granted to Jongae DeRosa and Jenny Lawrence for their hard work throughout the season helping make minor hockey events possible.

Keith Watson and John White were named most dedicated coaches, Stephanie Geiger was given the safety award and Shana Phillips was named recipient of the president’s award.

Last, but certainly not least, assistant coach Matt Campbell and on-ice helper Ryan Freed were given the unsung hero awards in recognition for their dedication to minor hockey and their consistent hard work throughout the season.

@Jodi_Brak117jodi.brak@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.