Salmon Arm Minor Baseball lands provincial tournament

More than 140 families expected for the 13U AA Provincial Championship

Tate Spence slides into his base during the BC Baseball Provincials in West Kelowna. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

The Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association provided city council with good news on Monday.

In a letter to council, association president Troy Spence said Salmon Arm has been chosen as the host city for the 2020 13U AA Provincial Championship Tournament.

He said it will take place from July 30 to Aug. 3 of this year, and is expected to bring more than 140 families to the community for a minimum of five days.

“We look forward to meeting with you in the near future to discuss how we can work together to make this event a success, and how we can showcase our beautiful city to the rest of the province,” he wrote.

At council’s Jan. 13 meeting, Coun. Debbie Cannon said she’s looking forward to what the city can do to help the association with hosting.

Mayor Alan Harrison agreed it’s a big event and is exciting for the city.

He said he’s aware that meetings have already been scheduled between Darby Boyd, general manager with the Shuswap Recreation Society, and minor baseball.

