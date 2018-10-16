Salmon Arm Curling Club teaches how to hit the button

Gavin Creasy tries out some new skills he learned during the Learn to Curl clinic at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre Oct. 13. Veteran curlers and instructors were on hand to share their knowledge with young players and those who are simply new to the sport or wanted to give it a try. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Curling Club hosted their Learn to Curl clinic Oct. 13, bringing together experienced curlers and new faces to the sport to learn some skills that could be put to use on the rink.

The event included a dance afterwards, adding some extra fun to a night out at the curling centre.

The club will be hosting their annual Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 27. The Halloween party is an 18-plus event, no minors permitted, featuring a dance and prize for best costume. Shuttle service will also be available, for more information visit the Salmon Arm Curling Centre’s Facebook page.