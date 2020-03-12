Salmon Arm considering bid for future BC Games, 55+ Games

Kaden Baum draws closer to the finish line at the 2020 Teck BC Cup hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society and Larch Hills Junior Race Team on Saturday, Jan. 4. Baum competed in his first BC Winter Games race on Feb. 21, 2020. (File photo)

Salmon Arm might add its name to those communities vying to host upcoming BC Summer or Winter Games as well as 55+ BC Games.

Deputy mayor Debbie Cannon gave council a heads-up that she and Mayor Alan Harrison have looked at possibly putting forward a bid for the 2026 BC Games or the 2023 55+ Games.

“I just want to put it on the radar that there is some interest to fill out an application,” she said at the March 9 council meeting.

The 2026 BC Winter Games will be held Feb. 19-22, 2026, while the 2026 BC Summer Games will be held July 23-26, 2026.

Read more: ‘History in making’ as B.C. women’s hardball team joins men’s division

Read more: Many medals come home to the Shuswap after 55+ Games

Fort St. John, Maple Ridge, Greater Vernon and Prince George are host cities for the 2020 and 2022 BC Winter and Summer Games.

Fort St John hosted the 2020 BC Winter Games from Feb. 20-23, 2020; Maple Ridge will host the 2020 BC Summer Games from July 23-26, 2020; Greater Vernon will host the 2022 BC Winter Games from Feb. 24-27, 2022; and Prince George will host the 2022 BC Summer Games from July 21-24, 2022.

Regarding the seniors’ games, successful host cities for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 55 + BC Games are Richmond from Sept. 15 – 19, 2020, Greater Victoria in 2021 and Abbotsford in 2022.

Coming up this year in Kamloops are the Canada 55+ Games, where 26 competitions will be held from Aug. 25-28 with athletes and their supporters coming from all parts of the country to participate.

marthawickett@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

55+ BC GamesSalmon Arm Observer