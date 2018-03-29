Jordyn Conrad (left) takes a swing at fellow Team B.C. boxer Kali Boschman (right) while practicing dodging and counter-swings during the Team B.C. Nationals Training Camp at Bulldogs Boxing gym in Salmon Arm March 21. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm boxer Jordyn Konrad wins first fight in national tournament

Team B.C. boxers claim two wins in first day of competition

  • Mar. 29, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Salmon Arm boxer Jordyn Konrad has claimed victory in her first ever national tournament fight at the Super Channel Boxing National Championships in Edmonton, Alta March 28.

Her first match was against Jessica Sparrow of Team Alberta, which she won by unanimous decision from the judges. Fellow Team B.C. boxer Qadir Abdul Hamid, also won his fight against Colton Perry of Prince Edward’s Island.

The Boxing Canada national championships runs until April 1. Two Salmon Arm boxers, Jordyn Konrad and Dominic Barbosa, are both competing in the championships. They are joined by coach Peggy Maerz of Salmon Arm’s Bulldogs Boxing.

A schedule of upcoming fights, as well as Pay-Per-View information to watch the fights can be found at http://boxingcanada.org/events/2018superchannelchampionships/

