Salmon Arm baseball report: 15U AAA Hornets go 3-1

13U AA Hornets also played last weekend, tying one game and losing another in close matches

Salmon Arm Hornets 15U AAA player Eric Thompson dives to a base at Blackburn Park on the last weekend of June, 2021. (Kristal Burgess photography)

This past weekend, the Salmon Arm 13UAA and 15U AAA Hornets baseball teams braved the heat to head to the diamonds.

All safety precautions were taken to ensure the players, coaches and umpires were hydrated and kept as cool as possible, said Rebecca Scott, media relations for the Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association (SAMBA).

On June 26, the 13U AA Salmon Arm Hornets faced off against the Kamloops RiverDogs and Vernon Canadians.

In their morning game against Kamloops, the Hornets headed into the bottom of the seventh inning down by three runs. The Hornets rallied and the game ended in a 7-7 tie.

Scott said the Hornets’ afternoon game against Vernon was “exciting, to say the least,” but in the end Vernon was victorious, winning 9-6.

On June 26 and 27, the 15U AAA Salmon Arm Hornets played double-headers at Blackburn Park.

On June 26 against Kamloops, the Hornets split the games. They lost to Kamloops 9-5 in the morning but came back in the afternoon and won 10-2.

Scott said the win was in part due to the amazing pitching of the Hornets’ Lucas Mahoney, who pitched the entire second game and had 11 strikeouts.

After cooling off and hydrating overnight, the 15U AAA Hornets met the Kelowna Sun Devils at the diamond on June 27 and squeaked out two wins with scores of 3-2 and 14-13.

This brought the 15U AAA Hornets to a record of three wins and one loss on the weekend.

Next weekend, five SAMBA teams will take to the field. We’ll have all the action from those games in next week’s Salmon Arm baseball report.

Salmon Arm Hornets 13U AA player Layton Jackson gets a big hit on June 26, 2021. (Kristal Burgess photography)