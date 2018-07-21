Salmon Arm athletes hit the track in Cowichan 2018 BC Games

Results from day one with Thompson-Okanagan team are in

Members of the Thompson-Okanagan regional team parade through the opening ceremonies of the 2018 BC Summer Games in Cowichan. (Barry Hetschko/BC Games)

Shuswap athletes hit the track in full force for the first day of competition at the 2018 BC Summer Games in Cowichan July 20.

The games are among the top level of youth athletic competition in the province, seeing the best of the best from each region in the province battle it out on the court, track, field or in the water for the gold-medal spot on the podium.

On the first day of competition in Cowichan, Salmon Arm and Shuswap athletes joined the Thompson-Okanagan regional team in a number of track and field events, making several top-eight finishes and putting a medal up on the board.

In the girls 4x400m relay event Julianne Moore and Lys Milne ran with the Thompson-Okanagan team to a fifth place finish with a time of 4:30.78. Moore also raced in the girl’s 1200m run, placing 12th with a time of 4:10.37.

Natasha Kociuba landed herself eight place in the shot put event, making a throw of 8.06m to finish in the top-eight. Kociuba also placed 16th in the discus throw, making a distance of 15.15m.

Meaghan Kujat earned her first medal of the 2018 BC Summer Games, coming in hot for a third place finish and a bronze medal in the girl’s 300m hurdles race with a time of 49.13.

Comeptition continues in Cowichan over the weekend and the Observer will be posting updated placements of Shuswap athletes at the 2018 BC Summer Games as results are made available.

