Saints sending seven to B.C. track finals

The Pleasant Valley Saints will send seven athletes to the B.C. High School Track and Field Championships, May 31-June 2, in Langley.

All seven Saints ruled the Okanagan Valley championships Tuesday in Kamloops with Morgan Mills winning the junior girls long jump and high jump. Mills combined with Jaeda Ostoforoff, Payton Hansma, Sophia Ezzemouri to take the senior girls 4×100 relay race.

Trinity Hansma was first in the senior girls high jump with a leap of 1.70 metres, tying the Valley record she set last year.

Sarah Holman of the Saints took the senior girls discus and finished third in the high jump, while Ostoforoff won the 100 hurdles in a Valley record 15.51 seconds. Ostoforoff was second in the 200 and third in the 1oo. Truen Nell was third in the senior boys 100 and the high jump.

“The senior girls finished third overall out of 18 schools, despite the fact there were only three of them,” said Pleasant Valley track coach Ian Cameron.

The top-four in each event advance to the provincials and other Vernon schools are also sending athletes to Langley.

Meagan Loland of the Seaton Sonics struck gold in the senior girls 400 in a record 1:01.81 followed by teammate Annika Ariano (1:04.52). Loland also set a mark while winning the 400 hurdles in 1:09.4.

Natalya Ariano of Seaton topped the 1,500 steeplechase in a record 6:05.52 and finished second in the senior girls 1,500. Annika Ariano was second in the 3,000 race.

Seaton’s Braden Kersey snagged silver in the senior boys 1,500 in a record 4:15.68. The top-four finishers all broke the former mark.

In junior boys, Seaton’s Torin Andrews claimed the 800, while Gage Stoll was third in the 1,500 and Jack Screen third in the 3,000. Brooke Lawlor of the Sonics ran to third in the junior girls 800.

Josie Sexsmith of the Charles Bloom Timberwolves in Lumby established a record throw of 29.81 metres for gold in the senior girls javelin (600 grams).

Kendal Rogers of the VSS Panthers placed second in the senior girls’ pole vault with a record toss of 2.80 metres. Abby Hackman of the Panthers qualified by finishing fourth in the junior girls’ triple jump.

Wilson McDowell of the Fulton Maroons was third in the junior boys high jump, while Mariah Feist of the Vernon Christian School Royals took third in the senior girls triple jump.